Kendrapara, Jul 16 (PTI) Bodies of a couple in Odisha's Kendrapara district were found hanging in their house on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Nalatapatia village under Talachua marine police station in the coastal district. The deceased persons have been identified as Pratap Nayak (33) and his wife Sasmita Nayak (30), the police said.

The couple was living alone in the house with their parents. Family members found the doors of their room locked from inside on Wednesday morning, they said.

The family members peeped through the window and found them hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police.

Later, police personnel, in the presence of a magistrate, broke into the room and shifted them to the community health centre at Rajnagar, where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.

Police sent the bodies to the community health centre (CHC) at Aul for autopsy.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot. An investigation is underway to find out what drove the couple to kill themselves," said Bimal Kumar Mallick, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Talachua marine police station.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)