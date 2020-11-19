Asansol (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bodies of two persons who drowned in Damodar river in Asansol's Raniganj area were recovered on Wednesday.

The search operation is currently underway to locate the third person who went missing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

