New Delhi, November 19: Pollution level in the national capital deteriorated further and was ranging between very poor to poor on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was at 305 (very poor category), around IGI Airport (T3) at 226 (poor category).

On the other hand, the air quality near Lodhi Road was at 181 (moderate category), and in RK Puram at 287 (poor category) as per data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

A layer of haze continued to engulf Delhi. According to an ANI update, a local said, "Pollution was extreme a few days back, we used to feel irritation in our eyes whenever we stepped out. But it is a little better now as compared to the last week. But the problem still persists."

Delhi had recorded the worst pollution levels on Diwali in the last four years due to the combined effect of stubble burning, firecrackers and unfavourable meteorological conditions. The air quality on the day after Diwali was also the poorest since 2016.

