Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): An unidentified male body which was found near Kolshet Ganpati visarjan ghat, Kolshet in Thane was handed over to Kapurbawdi police officers on Thursday.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said in a statement, "Unknown male dead body found in Kolshet Creek, Taricha pada cemetery back site, Near Kolshet Ganpati visarjan ghat, Kolshet, Thane (West) on Thursday morning. RDMC, Kapurbawdi police officials with one ambulance and fire brigade on site with one fire engine. The body was handed over to Kapurbawdi police officials."

Ganpati visarjan, which marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, was held on September 1. (ANI)

