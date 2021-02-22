Baghpat (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) The body of a Class 12 student, bearing a gunshot wound, was found in a forest in the Laliyana Sahwanpur area here, police said on Monday.

Vikas Rataul (18), a resident of Gauna village in Chandipur area who studied at St Mary Inter College, had on Sunday gone to drop of a relative in Ghaziabad but did not return home, they added.

Rataul's body was found later at night, the police said, adding it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A probe is underway, and all those involved will be arrested soon, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

