Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) The body of a woman with injuries was on Tuesday found in Budhana town in the district, police said.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sagiran. She had gone missing on December 19, they said.

Also Read | iQoo U5 5G Smartphone With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

It seems the woman was stoned to death, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Also Read | Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Launched in India; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)