New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Boeing India announced on Tuesday that it will collaborate with the state-run Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to develop raw materials for aerospace parts and components in the country.

The MIDHANI is a defence public sector undertaking that produces various super alloys, steel components and other materials for defence and other strategic sectors.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews Progress of Gujarat’s Maritime Heritage Complex, Says ‘Efforts On to Restore Glory of Dholavira, Lothal’.

Boeing India said the availability of indigenous special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in the country.

It said the availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing the supply chain and it aligns with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: SIA Conducts Raid at Social Media User’s Home in Budgam for Publishing Anti-India Content.

"Public sector units are an important part of Boeing's supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing's supply base and increase material sourcing options from India," said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

"This would be a key step in building our India supply chain -- from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product. It will further our commitment for bolstering India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem," he said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of MIDHANI, said the DPSU is excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry.

"This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India," he added.

Boeing India said it has always supported the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in India, and has through the years invested in partnerships with the Indian aerospace ecosystem in skilling, research and technology, and manufacturing.

"Boeing is working closely with its suppliers in India to support supply chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation and deliver greater value to its customers," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)