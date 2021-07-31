Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed about making the Union territory a "favourite" film shooting destination.

Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.

"Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination," the L-G tweeted.

The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh college here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha.

Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.

