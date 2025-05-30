New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): An alert was issued at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday after authorities received a threat of a possible bomb attack, officials said.

Security personnel immediately sprang into action as Udyog Bhawan houses several central government departments.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

Visuals from the spot showed thorough vehicle and visitor checks by security staff.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet News: 1st Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk 1A Handed Over to HAL.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Civil Secretariat premises were vacated on Friday following an email warning of a bomb threat, officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed security personnel making announcements via loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure. Further details are awaited.

This incident comes days after a similar scare on May 22, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court also received a bomb threat. The court premises were evacuated, and proceedings were suspended.

"We received a bomb threat. The lawyers and staff were asked to vacate the High Court. The court's work has been suspended until 2 pm," Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, had told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)