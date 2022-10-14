Mumbai, October 14: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted the alleged Naxal ideologue and former Delhi University's Professor GN Saibaba and his five accomplices of the charges of having links with banned extremist outfits. Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Bombay High Court Order Granting Bail to Anil Deshmukh in Money Laundering Case.

In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for alleged links with Naxals under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on July 28, 2020 rejected the bail application of the former Delhi University Professor on medical grounds. Andheri East By-Elections 2022: Bombay High Court Tells BMC To Accept Resignation of Rutuja Latke, Sena (UBT) Bypoll Candidate.

On May 22, 2020, the Bombay High Court dismissed Saibaba's parole application, which sought to be released on the grounds of his ill health and to visit his mother, who was suffering from cancer in Hyderabad and passed away in August that same year.

