Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh's petition challenging preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government.

The order has been passed by a bench comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar.

The High Court while dismissing Param Bir's plea as non-maintainable asked him to approach the appropriate forum.

The matter can be decided without prejudice of the High Court's order, HC further ordered.

Earlier in April, Singh approached Bombay High Court against the actions being taken against him by the state government.

Singh has requested the High Court to direct the Maharashtra government to not take any coercive action against him.

Singh has also challenged various actions taken by the state government against him and inquiries being initiated against him. (ANI)

