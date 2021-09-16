Apple, the American tech giant launched the much-awaited iPhone 13 Series on Tuesday. iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 whereas the iPhone 13 will be available from Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the Pro model retails at Rs 1,19,900 whereas the Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,29,900. On Wednesday, Apple slashed prices of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 phones. In addition to this, the company also discontinued iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone XR smartphones. Now, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone SE 256GB variant. New Apple iPad Lineup With A15 Bionic Chipset Priced in India From Rs 30,900.

Apple iPhone SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

iPhone SE is currently available in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB on the Apple India website. Until now, the device was also available in the 256GB storage. The prices of 64GB and 128GB storage variants remain unchanged i.e. Rs 39,900 and Rs 44,900 respectively. The iPhone SE 256GB smartphone is still available for sale on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

As per a report, this move is made by the company because it is planning to launch iPhone SE 3rd-gen models next year. The upcoming iPhone SE will be the cheapest 5G smartphone from Apple and is said to come with the same design as the iPhone XR but with some changes in the camera system. It could be powered by the A14 Bionic processor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).