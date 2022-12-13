Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case. The court has deferred the hearing till January 6.

The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply regarding the health of the former Maharashtra minister within two weeks.

Malik's bail plea was filed on Monday after a special court here rejected his bail application on November 30.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED in September filed a plea before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine Malik's health who was admitted at a private hospital in the Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months.

Meanwhile, the Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital. (ANI)

