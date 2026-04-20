New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A retired employee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was allegedly stabbed to death inside his residence in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Madho Ram a retired Multi-Tasking Staff who worked at the RBI.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute; Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, reporting a stabbing after which the SHO of Mandir Marg Police Station, along with local staff, reached the spot.

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying with stab injuries in a room on the first floor of his residence. He was shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade as US-Iran Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz.

Officials said that the crime team inspected the spot and that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. They further added that a case under the relevant sections has been registered at Mandir Marg Police Station.

The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters, and one son. Police teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)