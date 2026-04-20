BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20: In a significant step toward transforming pediatric critical care, Aster CMI Hospital today announced the launch of PEARL (Pediatric Emergency and Advanced Response for Liver Care) - Karnataka's first dedicated Pediatric Liver Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This specialized unit has been purpose-built to exclusively manage children with severe and life-threatening liver conditions, bringing a new level of focused, timely, and highly specialized care to pediatric healthcare. The unit was inaugurated by M Maheshwar Rao (IAS), Chief Commissioner, GBA, Karnataka, in the presence of senior leadership and clinical experts from Aster Hospitals.

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The launch of PEARL marks a paradigm shift in pediatric healthcare, moving beyond generalized ICU care to a focused liver-centric model tailored specifically for children. Pediatric liver emergencies often escalate rapidly, leading to complications such as brain swelling, infections, organ failure, and metabolic disturbances. Addressing these complexities requires coordinated, specialist-led approach centered on liver health. Equipped with advanced monitoring systems and supported by a multidisciplinary team of pediatric hepatologists, liver transplant surgeons, intensivists, anesthetists, infectious disease specialists, and specially trained liver ICU nurses, PEARL enables rapid response, precision care, and continuous monitoring during critical moments.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. (Dr.) N. Karthik Nagesh, Program Director - Pediatric Centre's of Excellence, Aster CMI Hospital, Karnataka, said, "In pediatric liver emergencies, every minute is crucial. With PEARL, we are able to initiate early, targeted interventions and provide continuous, liver-focused critical care tailored specifically for children. This approach significantly improves clinical outcomes and, in some cases, supports recovery without the need for liver transplantation."

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Dr Sonal Asthana, Program Director, Hepatobiliary Surgery and Multiorgan Transplantation, Aster CMI Hospital, Karnataka, said, "The Aster Integrated Liver Care Team is Karnataka's largest liver care and transplant provider, treating more than 7000 patients with liver disease annually. The ILC performs more than 100 liver transplantation procedures in Bangalore annually, of which a significant number are for Pediatric liver failure. Many children from non-affordable families are offered lifesaving transplants under an innovative affordable liver transplant program. The launch of a dedicated Pediatric liver ICU highlights our commitment to providing world class interdisciplinary care for these very sick children."

Dr. Prashanth N, CEO - Aster Hospitals, Karnataka, added, "The launch of PEARL reflects our commitment to redefining pediatric critical care. By establishing a dedicated liver ICU backed by expert multidisciplinary teams, we are strengthening our ability to deliver timely, specialized, and comprehensive care for critically ill children, while setting new benchmarks in pediatric healthcare."

Unlike conventional ICUs, PEARL is structured entirely around the unique needs of children with liver failure, ensuring that every aspect of care, from monitoring and medication to intervention protocols is precisely aligned. This focused approach enables early detection, faster intervention, and improved recovery outcomes, which may avoid the requirement for transplantation in some children. The unit also emphasizes family-centered care, offering clear communication, emotional support, and guidance to families during critical times.

With the launch of PEARL, Aster CMI Hospital is reshaping the pediatric healthcare landscape by introducing a dedicated, highly specialized liver care ecosystem combining clinical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate care to improve outcomes for children across the region.

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