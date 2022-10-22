Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stressed on bringing reforms in the judicial system so that adjudication of water disputes by tribunals is done speedily in order to avoid wastage of water sources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of Hosadurga Court organised jointly by the Department of Judiciary and Bar Association of Hosadurga here on Saturday, he said judges and advocates must be in a position to understand the relevance of court rulings.

"According to the Interstate Water Disputes Act, a tribunal is constituted when any state suffers injustice. Once the tribunals are constituted it will take decades for the disputes to get resolved," Bommai said.

"Many disputes in Karnataka are stuck in tribunals for two to three decades, and they have remained vexed without any solution. This will result in a waste of water resources. If no changes are brought in this direction, it will pose problems for the government, judges, and judiciary," Bommai added.

He said justice must not become the most challenging thing to get in society but must be received easily. Now, fast-track courts and special courts are constituted with the help of advanced technology. But there is a need for litigants to get proper legal guidance and cooperation at the grassroots level. If society is honest, any shortage in the judiciary does not make a difference. But now there is injustice prevailing everywhere and the intervention of the judicial system is needed.Bommai said disputes are increasing in society and people are spending more time to get justice. This has become a bane to the country's progress. Judiciary is one of the pillars of democracy and in the current social system ensuring justice is quite challenging. But India has the best legal system and the need of the hour is to strengthen this system. As change is continuous, it requires reforms too, he added.

The CM said the Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice A S Bopanna has come for this function and it is very rare that a judge of the country's highest court has come to a taluk-level court. This shows that even the Supreme Court cares for the magistrate court as most of the litigations of farmers come to taluk courts. (ANI)

