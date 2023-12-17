Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): A book on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was launched here in Hyderabad.

The book titled 'Decoding the Leader,' written by Dr Peddi Rama Rao, was launched in Shilparamam, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Former bureaucrats, parliamentarians and changemakers across domains attended the book launch. They also shared their experiences over the years with Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu has served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a total of nine and a half years.

Naidu was born in 1950 in the village of Naravaripalle in Andhra Pradesh. He studied economics at Sri Venkateswara University and began his political career as a student leader. In 1978, he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Naidu became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the first time in 1995. He served in this position for five years, during which time he oversaw a period of rapid economic growth in the state. Naidu's government also undertook a number of infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Hyderabad International Airport.

Naidu was re-elected as Chief Minister in 1999 and served until 2004. During his second term, he continued to focus on economic development and infrastructure projects. He also played a key role in the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the national level.

After losing the 2004 elections, Naidu served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was re-elected as Chief Minister in 2014, but his party lost power in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

