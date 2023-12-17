Varanasi, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the region. After his arrival in Varanasi, the cavalcade of the prime minister was showered with flower petals by people as it left the airport.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat. At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Tamil Samagam at ‘Namo Ghat’ in Varanasi Today.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch… pic.twitter.com/NPZgLumo55 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The first batch of Tamil delegation comprising a group of students from various parts of Tamil Nadu named 'Ganga' reached Varanasi on Sunday. The group visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and are also scheduled tovisit Prayagraj and Ayodhya during their stay.

Six more groups comprising teachers (Yamuna), professionals (Godavari), spiritual leaders (Saraswati), farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers (Sindhu) and traders and businessmen (Kaveri) will be reaching the city to participate at the event.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi is also on the agenda. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Second Edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at 'Namo Ghat' in Varanasi Tomorrow.

The programme will further feature cultural events that highlight the unique traditions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu with the aim to strengthen ties between the people of these two regions, the statement said. The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech, and next-gen technology.

On Monday, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects worth Rs 19,155 crore in Varanasi and the Purvanchal region at the event, the release said.

It includes projects on roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports.

A dedicated freight corridor project worth over Rs 10,000 crore, connecting New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to New Bhaupur will also be inaugurated by the prime minister. Modi will also inaugurate the Lahartara-Phulwaria-Shivpur four-lane road, completed at a cost of Rs 166 crore. He may also visit and offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Kaal Bhairav Temple during his visit.