Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Indian Institute of Advanced Study Shimla, hosted the launch ceremony of the book 'Himachali Pahadi Bhasha: Lipiyan aur Loksahitya' on Monday.

The book is based on an in-depth study of various mountain languages, scripts, and folk literature of Himachal Pradesh, a release said. It explores the linguistic traditions, cultural diversity, and the emotional dimensions of the region's folk life in a scholarly and comprehensive manner, a release said.

The ceremony was presided over by Professor Shashiprabha Kumar, Chairperson of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, while Director of the Institute, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, was the chief guest.

In his address, Prof Chaturvedi said "the languages of the Himalayas and their folk literature are the heartbeat of our cultural existence".

"Their preservation is not merely a linguistic responsibility but a cultural obligation," he said.

Prof Kumar described the book as an excellent example of the confluence of language, culture, and tradition and congratulated the author for his significant scholarly contribution.

The book is written by Prof Om Prakash Sharma, Tagore Fellow of the Institute and an eminent scholar of folk languages.

Dr. Radha Raman Shastri, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former Education Minister, observed that such research-based works are essential for the preservation and enrichment of India's cultural identity. (ANI)

