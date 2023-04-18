New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A new book provides depth to our understanding of the institutions that underlie modern India, how they work, why they often fail, and how change is as much the job of citizens as it is of reformists within government.

In "Caged Tiger: How Too Much Government is Holding Indians Back", economist Subhashish Bhadra attempts to cut through different political ideologies to focus on issues that really matter.

"Contrary to the popular narrative, GenZ and millennials are more politically engaged than previous generations. However, they hesitate to express themselves publicly because of how polarized our politics has become," says Bhadra.

According to him, "Caged Tiger" is an attempt to avoid the trap of personality politics and instead adopt a new lens of looking at our most intractable problems.

"As a young stakeholder in our democratic process, I believe that the future of India is inextricably linked to the quality of its public institutions," he says.

Published by Bloomsbury India, the book also explores, among others, the impact of excessive government control in our lives, explains the 'democratic deficit' in our regulators' functioning, touches on archaic laws and their impact on our freedom of speech, repeated attempts at rewriting our history, and role of state governors.

The book goes all the way back to the British Raj, exploring the origins of modern Indian institutions. Tracing additions by subsequent governments, from Nehru's to Modi's, it identifies policies that keep Indians suppressed and how each of us can change them.

It is, in short, young India's guide to becoming smarter about the issues that matter, the publishers said.

