By Ravi Jalhotra

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Just 16 kilometres from the historic Longewala post rests Samdhey Khan Ki Dhani, a small, quiet village on the India-Pakistan border. Home to around 150 to 200 residents, all from the Muslim community, this village is making headlines for all the right reasons: its unwavering patriotism and strong condemnation of terrorism.

Also Read | Bhopal College Rape-Blackmail Case: NHRC Alleges Lapses Registering Sexual Assault Complaint of Multiple Female Students.

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the villagers have voiced deep sorrow and called for a strong response.

Ahmed Khan, a resident of the village, expressed grief over the killing of tourists in the Pahalgam terrorist attack and said that the government must take action against those involved. Khan said his elders had assisted the Army with water during the Kargil war.

Also Read | Kaushambi Road Accident: Four Persons Killed After Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Tree Near Gungwa Ka Bag.

"This is the last village on the border. We are all Muslim residents in this village. The Pahalgam attack was extremely wrong - those people were just tourists," Khan told ANI.

"We live in harmony here. We have been living here for 40 to 50 years. During the Kargil War, the Army was here, and we served them as well. During the 1965 and 1971 wars, this village saw a large movement of Indian forces. We stood by them then, and we stand by them now. We were born in this soil and will be buried in it. Whatever action the government takes, we stand with it completely," he added.

The village has a long history of peaceful coexistence with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army personnel stationed nearby.

Another resident, Malik Khan, echoed similar sentiments and said that the village may be located remotely, but it remains the heart of the nation.

"We've been here for decades. What happened in Pahalgam was unacceptable. We know India will respond. And if anything happens here, we are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Army," Khan told ANI.

"With about 40 to 50 homes nestled in the arid desert close to the border, the village may be geographically remote, but it is emotionally and ideologically at the heart of the nation. Here, national identity rises above all differences," he added.

As tensions simmer along the border, Samdhey Khan Ki Dhani sends a powerful message of unity, courage, and patriotism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)