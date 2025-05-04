New Delhi, May 4: Shortly after a National Commission for Women's inquiry team reached Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to investigate allegations of sexual assault of multiple female students, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked for an action report from Bhopal Police regarding the case and has alleged that 'prima facie' it looks like the police delayed in registering a complaint.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo told ANI on Saturday that originally three female students had come forward claiming to being sedated, sexually assaulted and blackmailed. Later on the victims were also allegedly forced to convert. Right now seven victims alleging assault have been identified, however it is expected that more victims will be uncovered. Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused’s Phone.

"We received a complaint, Hindu girls were targeted in a college of Bhopal. They were sedated and sexually assaulted. Then this act was videotaped and further, the girls were blackmailed and were pressured for conversion. According to our information, one girl, who is an orphan went through this repeatedly, and when her sister was also getting trapped in this she got the courage to complain about this," the NHRC member said in Delhi. Kanoongo also said that 'prima facie' it seems there was a delay in writing the initial complaint by the police.

"According to our information, prima facie it looks like there had been a delay in registering a complaint. As per the information we received, there may be more victims in this case. Right now, there are seven victims in the case. We have asked for an action report from the Bhopal Police in this case. However, in two days, three different girls have approached us regarding this matter," Kanoongo said.

He said that all the victims are orphans who have been targeted specifically for their background, adding, "It is important that the victim's profile is that they are orphans. To target them, and make them victims is a modus operandi is being revealed. The women have complaint to us that there is a threat to their life, and there is nothing done on their rehabilitation." "To give protection is government's responsibility, and to help with rehabilitation is the responsibility of respective department. Till we cannot give protection and rehabilitation until other victims will not come forward," the NHRC member added. Bhopal College Rape-Blackmail Case: Main Accused Shot While Trying to Escape by Snatching Policeman’s Pistol.

An NHRC team will also be formed to go to the site of the incident and investigate the matter, with Kanoongo adding, "We have decided that an NHRC team will go there and investigate the case. We will work on ensuring what all needs to be done for the victims protection and rehabilitation and how others will come forward too." Earlier on May 3, National Commission of Women took suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape and blackmailing case. The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee.

According to an official release, the three members of the committee, Nirmal Kaur (Retired IPS Officer and former DGP of Jharkhand), Nirmala Nayak (Advocate, Jabalpur High Court), and Ashutosh Pandey (Under Secretary, National Commission for Women)--met with the police officer investigating the case and attempted to understand the ground realities of the incident.

The inquiry committee will meet the victims, their families, and the concerned authorities today to gather detailed information related to the incident. So far five victims came forward to report the incident and based on their complaints, FIRs were registered. The police arrested five accused, including the main accused Farhan in the matter so far and different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter.

