Patna, Aug 3 (PTI) Both Houses of Bihar Legislature were adjourned sine die after a truncated day-long monsoon session was held on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A four-day long monsoon session was initially scheduled between August 3 and 6. However, an all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary had decided to make it a single-day affair in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

It was also the last session of the 16th assembly, the tenure of which would expire in November.

The day-long session was unique in many ways. For the first time, it was held in a large hall on the second floor of the 'Gyan Bhavan' and not in the majestic Assembly building.

The Legislative Council met at another hall.

The change of venue was necessitated by concerns regarding adherence to social distancing, which has become a must in the wake of the pandemic.

Besides, Queston Hour, Zero Hour and Call Attention Motion were skipped to facilitate smooth passage of 13 Bills and to conduct a two-hour debate on the coronavirus pandemic and flood in the state.

All the Bills, barring one, were passed by voice vote without any debate. In the case of the Appropriation Bill related to 1st Supplementary Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who holds the finance portfolio, gave a concise reply to the House.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary adjourned the Assembly sine die while acting chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh did so in the Legislative Council.

