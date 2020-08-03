Agartala, August 3: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb went into self-isolation on Monday after two members of his family tested positive for coronavirus. The swab of Deb were also collected to test where he has contracted the COVID-19 infection. The test results were awaited, the CM announced on Twitter. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Again Tests Positive For COVID-19 on 9th Day of Coronavirus Treatment.

While Deb confirmed that two of his family members have contracted the infection, he also noted that other members of his family tested negative for COVID-19. The Chief Minister added that they are following all precautionary measures.

"Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE. I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," he tweeted.

Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken Praying for the speedy recovery of family members — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2020

Tripura, the second-worst affected state due to coronavirus in Northeast India, has so far reported a total of 5,271 cases and 23 deaths. The state has extended the lockdown till August 31, but allowed exemptions for gyms and fitness centres in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

