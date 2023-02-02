Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) A bouncer was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers working with him at a club on the MG Road here, police said on Thursday.

The victim alleged that the accused bouncers attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill him. An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | The #BudgetSession of Telangana Legislature is All Set to Begin from Friday. Governor … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to the complaint filed by Anil Pahal, who hails from Sonepat district in Haryana, the incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday at the club where he has been working as bouncer for more than a month.

"I was near the dance floor when five bouncers of the same club started arguing with me without any reason. Soon after they started kicking and punching me and also attacked me with a sharp-edged weapon and I got injured. Soon after they all went away from the club", Pahal said in his complaint.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the DLF police station against the five bouncers -- Jony, Deepak, Pradeep and two others -- under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The FIR has been registered and we are checking CCTV footage of the club. The accused will be arrested soon", said ASI Sandeep Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)