Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that they have detained an alleged bovine smuggler under the Public Safety Act in Rajouri district.

The police said in a statement that Bari Shah, a resident of Kalakote tehsil, was involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling and his activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Bust Unit Manufacturing Fake Levi's Products in Dahisar.

The accused used to smuggle cattle to Kashmir Valley via Mughal Road, they said.

Under 'Operation Kamdhenu', police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in Rajouri.

Also Read | RBI To Stop Banks From Capitalising Penal Charges on Loans Defaults.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said the police department is fully committed to maintain peace in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)