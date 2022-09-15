Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy, injured after being hit by an unidentified truck at Uchila in Udupi district, succumbed on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Kills Grandmother To Pay Rs 15,000 Loan in Warje, Held.

The deceased was Samarth while his father Prabhakar Kotha, also involved in the accident, had died on the spot.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Central Government Employees To Receive DA Hike Soon? Here's How Salary Will Increase With 38% DA.

Kotha and his son had come from Belagavi on Tuesday to enroll the boy in a private school. The mishap occurred on Wednesday when they were standing near a temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)