Pimpri, September 15: A shocking incident has come to light from Warje where a 24-woman allegedly killed her grandmother and stole her gold ornaments on Tuesday morning to repay the loan. The accused, identified as Gauri Dange (24) of Akashnagar, Warje, confessed to strangling her grandmother Sulochana Dange (70), reported TOI.

As per the reports, the accused woman was working at a private bank credit card call centre. She was suffering from a medical illness and undergoing treatment. She could not afford heavy medical expenses. Her father was unemployed for the last two-three months. extreme financial situations compelled her to seek options to get money and got trapped in the mobile instant loan applications. Delhi Shocker: Minor Slits 84-Year-Old Grandmother’s Throat After She Refuses to Give Him Money in Shalimar Bagh.

According to police, the accused had borrowed money from more than five different mobile instant loan applications and borrowed new loans to clear the previous loans. meanwhile, the loan representatives were harassing her on daily basis. To repay the loans, she hatched a plan of a robbery at her own house and killed her grandmother in the process, and stole her gold ornaments.

A case under Sections 302, 397, and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).