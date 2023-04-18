New Delhi, April 18: A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning when the boy, a resident of Rangpuri, had gone out to answer nature's call, a senior police officer said.

"Around 7:30 am on Monday, the boy was attacked by 8-10 dogs near his house. He was bitten all over his body and was treated by a local doctor. Now, he is being sent to Safdurjung Hospital for further treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C. Dogs Maul Toddler in Broad Daylight, Child Suffers Deep Bite Marks and Gashes on Body, Watch Video.

No PCR call or medico-legal case (MLC) was received in this regard, the police said, adding they are yet to receive a formal complaint in connection with the incident. Bombay High Court Says 'Stray Dogs Will Not Be Aggressive If Given Food And Little Care'.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Sindhi Camp area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)