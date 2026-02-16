Gwalior, February 16: Police in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have launched an investigation after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a youth beating a stray dog to death. The incident, which reportedly took place in the Gwalior district, has sparked widespread outrage among local residents and animal rights activists, who are calling for immediate legal action against the perpetrator. Animal Cruelty in Baghpat: Man Forces Stray Dog To Drink Alcohol in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

According to local reports, the footage captures a young man repeatedly striking the animal with a heavy stick until it succumbed to its injuries. The video was shared extensively on social media platforms, drawing the attention of authorities. Local police have confirmed that they are working to identify the individual in the video and determine the exact location of the incident to file a formal First Information Report (FIR) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Animal Cruelty in Sambhal: Cow Tied to Tractor and Dragged in Gaushala in UP Village; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Youth Captured on Video Beating Stray Dog to Death

Animal welfare organizations have condemned the act, citing a rise in cases of violence against street animals. They have urged the administration to ensure a swift arrest to serve as a deterrent. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, officials stated that a search for the suspect is currently underway. The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws and increased community awareness regarding the humane treatment of strays.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

