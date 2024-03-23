New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday directed Delhi Police and counsel for complainants to file a copy of the petition filed in the Supreme Court in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case.

A FIR was lodged by Delhi Police after women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court. The BJP MP is accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers and the matter is at the stage of framing charges.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM 'Kingpin and Key Conspirator' in Excise Policy Case, Says ED.

Delhi police and complainants' counsel filed some documents. The court has granted time to counsel for the accused to file rebuttal submissions.

Thereafter, the Delhi police is to file its rebuttal submissions. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Priyanka Rajpoot, was asked to file a copy of the petition filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of women wrestlers.

Also Read | Bank Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Siphons Off Rs 9.74 Lakh From Grandmother’s FD After Taking Her Signatures for ‘KYC Updation’, Booked.

The matter has been listed on March 27 for a hearing. On March 15, the court had asked to file clarification on the point of territorial jurisdiction.

The court on February 27 listed the matter for clarification, if any, after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and counsel for Delhi police.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava had submitted that the alleged offences committed by the accused were in continuity and there was commonality in the same.

He had also submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons. The court has to see whether there is prima facie evidence to frame charges or not at this stage. The court needs to go deep into the evidence at the stage of framing the charges, APP submitted.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, along with Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan had submitted that the oversight committee (OC) was formed by the government under the provisions of the PoSH Act.

It had recorded the statement in connection with allegations levelled by the complainants, defence counsel submitted. Statements recorded before OC are previous statements, he added.

He also argued that there were contradictions in the statement of a complainant in relation to time and place of incidents.

Earlier, it was argued that there was a delay in reporting of the alleged offences. It is also contended that contradictions in the affidavit and statement of complaint.

Counsel Rajiv Mohan had also argued that there was long delay in reporting the alleged offences. Incident of 2012 and thereafter reported to the police in 2023.

The statement given before Oversight committee can't be brushed aside, he argued. Counsel for accused also argued that the alleged incident took place at different time and places. There is no link between the incidents.It was argued that women wrestlers started their Protest on 18 January 2023 in New Delhi.

On 23 January Over sight committee was formed by the government. It filed its Report in April 5. On April 21, 2023, six complaints were filed in Police station Connaught place. On 28 April FIR was lodged.

There is no interse link in the complaints. Time and place are different but allegations are against one person, the counsel argued. There is no connection among the complainants, he added.

It was also contended that requirement for invoking section 354 IPC is criminal force and assault. This section was added as it is punishable with 5 years and it is not time barred.

On the point of jurisdiction, accused's counsel submitted that the offences committed in Delhi can be tried by this court. Not the offences happened outside Delhi and India.

On the point of delay, he contended that the reason for delay was stated by one of the complaints that her career was at stake, therefore, she kept silent.

She was awarded Arjun Award in 2016. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan in 2021.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan argued that before Oversight committee, no incident of 2016 was mentioned. Incident mentioned in the Complaint is of 2015 of Turkey. Incidents Mangolia 2016 was reported in 2023 in Delhi.

An affidavit and statement before Oversight committee is part of judicial record. Statement given before it can't be brushed aside.

It was also argued that Coach Kuldeep had recommended action against the complainant in relation to indiscipline. Accused had taken action against her. It is relied upon document of prosecution.

He also argued that the information was concealed by the complainant. You concealed that you were not allowed to play in 48 kg category as your weight was found more than it.

" You alleged sexual harrasment as I (accused) took disciplinary action against you," counsel argued.

He also pointed out towards the lacunae in statement related to the incident of Mangolia as hotel name is not mentioned. In Turkmenistan you did not participate in qualifying tournament.

There's a reason behind the allegations and the protests. Can we simply start the trial based on whatever documents the prosecution submits, the counsel argued.

On the point of Continuity, he argued that Mongolia incident is of 206, WFI offence is separate from Mongolia incident. Without sanctions under 188, this case can't continue. You have to show the connecting link between the offences.

There is a Time limitation and chargesheet should have been filed within three years of the offence, counsel Rajiv Mohan submitted.

There must not be a large time gap to concoct a false story. If you take a long time before complaining, he said.

Committee was constituted under the government order. Statement recorded there can not be brushed aside, counsel argued. Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet. The court is hearing arguments on framing of charges afresh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)