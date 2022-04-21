Shimla, Apr 21 (PTI) A British tourist was killed while two others from Manali sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle was plying from Lahaul towards Manali when it plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge near Sissu village, they said.

Also Read | Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The deceased was identified as Jovita (58) from England. She died on the spot while another person in the car Shamsher Thakur sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Vijay Kumar, who was also travelling in the same car, had a miraculous escape with minor injuries and is out of danger, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share.

Shamsher was taken to a private hospital in Manali and then referred to an advanced medical institute in Chandigarh. His condition was critical.

Police said they had informed the British embassy in India about Jovita's death and her body was taken into possession for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)