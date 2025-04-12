Shimla, April 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to take over the Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa Pass route which will connect Kinnaur with Lahaul-Spiti district.

The route has recently received clearance from the National Board for Wildlife.

At an altitude of 4,865 metres, the road will become the second highest motorable road in the country after Khardung La, a statement issued here said.

Once completed, it would reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by almost 100 kilometres and offer a much-needed alternative to the existing arduous route via Nako, Sumdo and Tabo.

The request came during a meeting between the chief minister and Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan.

Key infrastructure initiatives under Project Deeapak were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Sukhu was also briefed about progress of the strategically vital road works in the hill state.

The DGBR apprised the chief minister that BRO, through Project Deepak, was responsible for upgradation, improvement and development of three major National Highways (NH-03, NH-05 and NH-505) in the Manali and Sissu sectors of Himachal Pradesh.

These works were not only of strategic importance but also aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents in remote hill regions, the statement added.

The chief minister, who appreciated the commendable work being carried out by the BRO in some of the most challenging high-altitude and inhospitable terrains of the state, asked the organisation to take over the Chamba-Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road, which holds strategic and logistical significance.

Connecting the remote Pangi Valley near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Actual Control, this route offers an alternate north-south corridor, especially when Manali-Leh or Rohtang routes are blocked.

Presently maintained by the state public works department, the road via Sach Pass is open only 4-?5 months a year.

Sukhu also flagged the long-pending 13-kilometre Tissa Tunnel, which would reduce the Chamba-Killar distance by 88 kilometres and enable all-weather connectivity.

BRO was also asked to take over the maintenance of critical road stretches including the Leo Chango and Shiv Mandir to Gue roads, presently under the state public works department.

Sukhu expressed confidence that BRO's involvement would accelerate the development of vital road infrastructure and strengthen Himachal Pradesh's strategic connectivity and economic development.

The DGBR assured the chief minister that BRO will take over these roads after formal handover from the public works department. He said in-principle approval for this has already been obtained.

