Ludhiana, Jul 2 (PTI) Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains' brother was arrested here on Saturday in a rape case of a 44-year-old woman, police said.

Lok Insaaf Party president and two-time MLA Simarjeet Bains, who is the main accused in the case, is still at large, they said.

His brother Karamjit Singh Bains, a co-accused, was nabbed from his under-construction house in Basant Avenue here, the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravcharan Singh Brar said raids were being conducted to nab Simarjeet and the other accused.

"We are in the process of attaching Bains' property and bank account as per court orders," he said.

The case was registered against Simarjeet Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021 on the directions of a local court.

The court has already declared Simarjeet Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings of the rape case.

The victim had alleged in her complaint that former MLA Bains had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

