Bhadohi (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Two brothers on Sunday drowned while taking bath in a pond here, police said.

Another person has been referred to Varanasi for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Tests For COVID-19, Admitted in Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Pandey (18) and Ankit Pandey (11) of Peepar village, SHO of Gyanpur Police Station, K K Singh said.

Sonu Shukla, who accompanied the brothers, was referred to Varanasi for treatment, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 76.61%, Over 27 Lakh Patients Recover.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)