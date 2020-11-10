Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 10 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh was sized in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Excise Department raided a house in the Chuna Bhati area and seized 31 gram of brown sugar, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Aju Das, Narayan Das and Manoj Kumar Das, officials said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

