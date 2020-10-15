Karakat Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is also a Parliamentary constituency in the state with the same name - Karakat Lok Sabha seat. The Karakat Assembly constituency has been an RJD seat since 2015. Voting for the Karakat election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The results for the Bihar polls will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be conducted in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Voting for Phase 1 will take place on October 28. The results for all the phases will be declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 1 schedule for Bihar polls:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The sitting MLA on the Karakat Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar is Sanjay Kumar Singh of the RJD, who defeated Rajeswar Raj of the BJP in the 2015 Bihar polls. This election, the candidates from Karakat include Rajeshwar Raj of the BJP, Arun Singh of the CPIM (L) among others.

