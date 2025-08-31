Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fired a salvo at BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao for distorting facts on the Kaleshwaram project during the debate on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the project, said a release from Telangana CMO on Sunday.

The Chief Minister accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao of escalating the project cost, misappropriating funds borrowed for the project's construction, and changing the location of the project sites.

Participating in the debate on the Ghosh Commission report in the Assembly, the CM stated that Harish Rao was misleading the Telangana society with incomplete information. The then Union Minister Uma Bharti clearly stated on 24-10-2014 that water is available in Pranahita Chevella, and hydrological permissions are also being granted.

It was Harish Rao who wrote a letter again, even after the centre made it clear on the availability of 205 TMC of water. The then Congress government also accorded permission based on the availability of water in 2009. Why did Harish Rao write a letter again even after the availability of water?

The Chief Minister criticised the BRS government for deliberately suppressing the records. The BRS leaders are spewing venom for being exposed in the Ghose Commission report. The report clearly mentioned on page number 98 that Harish Rao committed faults.

CM Revanth Reddy sought to know whether the BRS wanted the CBI and CID probe. The CM requested the Assembly Speaker to expunge the comments made by Harish Rao from the records. The BRS rulers constructed the project by changing names and towns to amass wealth. If Irrigation expert Vidyasagar Rao were alive, he would have committed suicide by jumping into the same Kaleshwaram without listening to the BRS leaders' lies.

The CM pointed out that the Maharashtra government had never opposed the project at Tummidihatti and had only suggested reducing the height. "KCR redesigned the project with the evil intention of being richer than the Nizam.

CM Revanth Reddy brought to the attention of the house that KCR and Harish Rao ignored the retired Engineers Committee report on Medigadda. KCR suppressed the report submitted by a retired engineer and shifted the barrage from Tummidihatti to Medigadda. (ANI)

The warning clause at Tummidihatti was also mentioned in the Medigadda case. It was also mentioned on page 72 in the Ghose Commission report. Why Harish Rao is venting his anger on the commission report, the CM said, appealing to the BRS leader to refrain from spreading false propaganda.

"We fought and achieved Telangana state because the region meted injustice", the CM said. It is clearly stated on page 63 of the Ghosh Commission report that the state exchequer was looted by ignoring the report of the Retired Engineers Committee. On page 65, Harish Rao admitted his helplessness in the fact that his uncle and brother-in-law exploited the project for monetary benefits. It was the reason Harish Rao is obstructing the debate on the report. The BRS leader should suggest which agency should probe into the entire episode, the CM said. (ANI)

