Warangal (Telangana), Nov 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the BRS government in Telangana of taking the state back by 10 years and leaving it in debt.

The BJP, if voted to power in the November 30 Assembly elections will make an OBC leader the chief minister of the state, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting further said.

"The BRS took Telangana back by 10 years and left a financially surplus state with a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore," he alleged at a press conference here.

Thakur promised the people of Telangana that they will be freed from dynasty politics, referring to the BRS party led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Whether it is the BRS or the Congress, they are two sides of the same coin. If you look at their policies, they believe in corruption, dynasty politics and indulging in one big scam after the other," he said, taking a dig at the two parties.

He alleged that Rao made several big promises to the Scheduled Caste community but did not fulfill them, including the community not enjoying any political power.

Though the Telangana Chief Minister highlighted that he went into the most minute details and plan drawings of the Kaleshwaram Project, Thakur charged that the irrigation project ended up being the 'biggest engineering failure in the world'.

The Union Minister alleged that Rao took up the Rs 40,000 crore project and inflated its cost north of Rs 1 lakh crore, and demanded to know who pocketed all that money.

Despite all this alleged corruption, Thakur charged that neither the BRS party nor Rao's family was satisfied and also referred to KCR's daughter, K Kavitha's reported involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Hitting out at the Congress party, he alleged that it made several promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh such as buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, milk at Rs 100 per litre and creating thousands of jobs but failed on all those fronts.

Reeling out statistics on the number of airports built during the NDA regime, premier colleges established and other infrastructural achievements in the past nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that Telangana needs a double engine government to grow similarly.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will secure a comfortable majority in the Telangana Assembly polls, including winning at least 10 seats from the undivided Warangal district.

