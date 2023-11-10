Lucknow, November 10: The Kin of an eight-year-old boy from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar experienced a nightmare after the body of the child was recovered from a sugarcane field in Bilaspur region of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur city. The boy's face was struck with a stone after he was allegedly sexually molested, according to the police.

After the victim's father filed a missing person's report on Tuesday, police detained a local resident named Shiva Kumar, whose role the victim's father believes to be involved. Boy Raped by Teacher in UP: Jaunpur Teacher Sodomises 11-Year-Old, Arrested.

Police discovered Shiva was with the victim after going through the area's CCTV recordings. The defendant acknowledged the offence. The victim's corpse was found by police in a cane field in the area, based on the location provided by Shiva. "Trinetra" mission-installed CCTV cameras around the district were crucial in solving this case, additional SP Sansaar Singh was quoted saying by TOI.

Previously this week, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur detained a teenager in relation to the 9-year-old boy's alleged sexual abuse. A case under the IPC and POCSO Acts has been filed against the accused, named as Gurmeet (18), in response to the boy's father's complaint. Indore Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Abducts and Rapes Minor Boy, Gets 10-Year Jail Under POCSO Act.

According to Kusum Bhati, the SHO of the Kotwali Dehat police station, Gurmeet reportedly lured the youngster, who was playing outside his house, into a bush on Sunday and then sexually abused him. He ran away from the scene, leaving the youngster wounded. When the child arrived home in the evening, he told his mother about his situation.

