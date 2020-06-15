Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Inaugurates Rs 220 Crore Airport Project in Shivamogga

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:29 PM IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurapa. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday virtually inaugurated the developmental work of Shivamogga Airport in Bengaluru. The project will be costing around Rs 220 crores in 662.38 acres land near Sogane village, Shimoga district in Karnataka. Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister spoke about the struggle to start the project and said, "We have inaugurated the developmental works of Shivamogga Airport. This airport is a long time dream, now it is coming to reality. There was not any progress due to the lack of interest from other governments (Congress and coalition government) and as well as the personal problems of contractors. Now, the government is taking up the infrastructure developmental works with the help of the Public Works Department (PWD) department."

Karnataka CM BS Yeiyurappa's Tweet

Meanwhile, he also inaugurated the office of Chief Engineer (central region and NH division) of National Highways, which includes the construction of a bridge across the Sharavati river connecting Sigandur temple. Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

There would be no compromise with the quality of construction of Shivamogga Airport, he asserted. "We are planned to take up the project in two phases and I am sure that it will complete in one year. This project will help the people to travel and to achieve 'Udaan' scheme. This project will help to increase the tourism and other sectors of the neighbouring districts," the Chief Minister said.

"The state government has taken all measures to ensure and provide health, education, agriculture and infrastructure development in every district and with the help of Central government, we are implementing many railway projects as well," he further added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

