Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind tradition, the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Gwalior celebrated this year's Vijayadashami on Thursday by worshipping drones as weapons, reflecting the changing dynamics of modern warfare.

This year's Dussehra celebrations took a historic turn when BSF Academy Director Shamsher Singh, along with BSF personnel, performed weapon worship of drones, marking their inclusion in India's evolving security arsenal.

BSF Additional Director General and Director of the academy Shamsher Singh was seen putting tikka on various weapons, and putting the mala on the drones in the presence of other officers.

Officials highlighted that the step symbolises the dawn of a new strategic era, with BSF recently establishing a 'School of Drone Warfare' at the academy-- an initiative that aims to equip troops with cutting-edge capabilities in line with emerging threats along India's borders.

As per Indian tradition, warriors worship their weapons on Vijayadashami, honouring them as trusted companions in battle. Extending this legacy to drones, the BSF underscored the growing significance of unmanned aerial systems in safeguarding national security.

The Academy emphasised that the ritual sends out a strong message of preparedness and adaptation, reaffirming BSF's role as the first line of defence for the nation.

The BSF academy, regarded as the world's largest training institution for border guarding forces, as per the force, has consistently played a pioneering role in preparing India's frontline defenders. (ANI)

