Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): The troops of the Border Security Force on Saturday apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indians in three different incidents, a press release said.

Three Bangladeshi Nationals were apprehended in West Tripura district while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory by negotiating the Border fence.

"On November 23, three Bangladesh nationals were apprehended by BSF troops of BOP Lankamura under West Tripura district while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory by negotiating the Border fence. Apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of Sunamganj and Habiganj districts of Bangladesh," the release said.

One Bangladesh national and one Indian were apprehended from North Tripura district.

In separate operations, BSF troops apprehended one Bangladeshi and one Indian from North Tripura district, the release added.

Further, the BSF also recovered huge quantities of Ganja and liquor from a house leading to the arrest of the owner. In addition in joint operation with Police BSF troops of BOP Salpokhar under Sepahijela district carried out search operations in Barkhola village and recovered huge quantities of Ganja and liquor from a house. The house owner was also arrested, the release said.

Earlier on November 17, two persons were arrested with 24 cartons of cannabis worth over Rs 35 lakh at the Agartala Railway Station, officials said.

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Bittu Kumar (27), from Bihar's Begusarai and Ankul Kumar (23), from Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The duo was nabbed under a joint operation conducted today by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Agartala.

The authorities arrested both of them at Platform No. 1 of Agartala Railway Station with a total of 298 kg of dry cannabis, which was being transported on a pushcart.

The cannabis was packed in 24 cartons, containing a total of 282 packets.

The two individuals reportedly intended to smuggle the cannabis to Bihar via the Deoghar Express train. The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is approximately Rs 35.76 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Agartala GRP station. (ANI)

