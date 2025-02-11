BSF personnel attend a workshop on wildlife crimes and conservation at Kilapara (Dalu). (Photo/@Department of Forest)

Guwahati (Assam)[India], February 11 (ANI): A sensitisation workshop on 'Wildlife Crimes and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972' for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed along the India-Bangladesh border was organised by the Department of Forests and Environment, Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, East & West Garo Hills Wildlife Division of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the BSF, as per an official statement.

The workshop at the Kilapara (Dalu) BSF camp, was tailored for BSF personnel stationed along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a region where human-elephant conflict (HEC) often rears its head.

Two experts from Aaranyak, Hiten K. Baishya, Deputy Head of the Elephant Research and Conservation Division (ERCD), and Ajoy Kumar Das, Senior Law Consultant of the Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD), took the floor.

Their engaging discussions shed light on elephant conservation and the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972.

With the Kilapara (Dalu) BSF camp often caught in the crossfire of man-elephant conflicts, Hiten K. Baishya delved deep into elephant behaviour.

The main goal of his lecture was to sensitise the Services Selection Board (SSB) personnel working in elephant-prone border areas to avoid conflicts during sudden encounters with wild tuskers.

The Deputy Head of ERCD emphasised staying alert when roaming in elephant areas and shared tips to stay safe while also supporting conservation efforts, said the statement.

He also explained a few low-tech but very useful measures which can be adopted to minimise the conflict situation without much supervision from the experts. His insights urged BSF personnel to step up as guardians of wildlife, reinforcing the joint mission of the Forest Department of Meghalaya and NGOs in the region.

On the legal front, Ajoy Kumar Das, a practising advocate at the Gauhati High Court, explained lucidly wildlife crimes and illegal wildlife trade as outlined in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Das drew a link between the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972 and the Border Security Force Act, of 1968, emphasising their role in tackling cross-border wildlife offences.

He also walked the audience through Section 139(1) of the BSF Act, 1968, and also the notifications passed under said provisions, clarifying its significance in wildlife law enforcement.

Additionally, he outlined the legal dos and don'ts for BSF personnel when stumbling upon illegal wildlife trade, ensuring their actions stay within the law while helping in crack down on such crimes.

The event was attended by Inspector Simaha Chalam and Sub-Inspector Bhoora Singh of BSF, along with S.B. Marak, Range Forest Officer of the East & West Garo Hills Wildlife Division, among others. Their presence reinforced a shared commitment to tightening the grip on wildlife crime while bolstering border security.

This initiative put the spotlight on the crucial role of BSF personnel, placing them at the forefront of both national security and wildlife conservation. (ANI)

