Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): In a decisive blow to cross-border narco-smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out multiple successful operations along the Punjab border, seizing a major consignment of heroin, opium, and a drone equipped with pistol parts.

According to the BSF release, late last night, following reports of suspected aerial movement, BSF teams conducted a thorough search in agricultural fields near Daoke village, Amritsar.

The operation led to the recovery of two large packets of heroin weighing a combined 6.641 kilograms, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with illuminating sticks and metal loops attached. On inspection, the packets contained 12 smaller white poly packets filled with the narcotics.

In a separate operation near Mahawa village, Amritsar, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel recovered a packet of opium weighing 429 grams from a field.

Meanwhile, in Tarn Taran, a suspected drone movement was noticed along the border. A coordinated effort by BSF and Punjab Police teams resulted in the recovery of a DJI Air 3 drone carrying pistol parts from farmland near Dal village.

These successful operations highlight the BSF's professional expertise, precise intelligence, and operational efficiency in preventing cross-border smuggling, including sophisticated attempts involving aerial routes along the International Border in Punjab. (ANI)

