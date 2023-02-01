Fazilka, February 1: Border Security Force (BSF) troops suspected drone activity at the Indo-Pak border near the Mumbeke village of Fazilka district in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday. The troops intercepted the drone by firing and recovered 2.622 Kilograms of heroin.

On 01st February 2023, during night hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound and blinking red light of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near its bordering Village - Mumbeke in Fazilka. Jammu and Kashmir: Police Recover 3 Drone-Dropped Magnetic IEDs Near Border.

As per the drill, troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were informed. Further, during the search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.622 kilograms, along with a blinker device from a wheat field near village Mumbeke. Gurugram: Drone Covers 20 Kms in 30 Minutes To Deliver Frozen Food.

BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious designs of smugglers to smuggle contraband. Further, during the search of the surrounding area near the bordering Village - Kabul Shah, BSF troops recovered another three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.612 kilograms along with a blinker device packed together, from a wheat field.

The recovered suspected narcotics substance is six packets with a gross weight of 5.234 Kgs and two blinker devices. Both blinker devices had two batteries attached to each of them.

More than a week ago, on 21 Jan, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one man from Punjab's Ludhiana who had been leading an international drug syndicate and seized 53 liquor vends and 13 sub vends from his possession.

NCB disclosed that they had recovered 34.466 kgs of Heroin, 5.470 kgs of morphine, 557 grams of opium and 23.645 kgs of suspect narcotics powder seized and 16 persons were arrested.

Earlier in January, in a mega crackdown on the drug mafia, Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and seized over 100 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 20.5 lakh in a week.

Officials on 16 January said that they have arrested 258 drug smugglers/suppliers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act across the state in the one week, a press release said dated 16th January.

