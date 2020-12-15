Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): A complaint has been filed at Kandi Police Station here after a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was beaten up by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers last week, police said.

The BSF personnel has been identified as Biswajit Sahani.

The incident took place during a TMC party procession in Kandi area of Murshidabad on December 11.

According to the BSF, Sahani was on leave for past few months and was residing at his home.

He was not performing any official duty when the incident took place, the force said. (ANI)

