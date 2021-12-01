Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on Wednesday.

"01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," tweeted BSF.

BSF Jammu is manning about 192 km of the International Border with Pakistan and also deployed on Line of Control alongwith Indian Army. The year 2021 witnessed manifold challenges from the counterpart like drone activities, tunneling and smuggling attempts but true to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

As a result of robust domination and surveillance on the International Border, there has been continued peace on the Jammu International Border. BSF Jammu has continuously carried out anti-tunnel drives along International Border and due to its efforts, it was able to detect two tunnels on International Border in the month of January 2021 and made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan. Detection of these tunnels also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists/ smugglers.

The troops of BSF were also able to neutralize one Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from the Kathua border on June 23, 2021 wherein BSF seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics in this successful operation on the International Border.

Apart from this, BSF troops seized about 9.995 kilograms of narcotics from Naushera, International Border on August 30, 2021 along with Rs 2,75,000/- FICN. Keeping a continued vigil and swift action BSF was able to neutralize five intruders and apprehended three Pakistani intruders who were trying to infiltrate from International Border from January 2021 to till date. BSF Jammu has been in the forefront in assisting border population in Jammu area continuously. The coordination with villagers and BSF has been very cordial and friendly. The BSF Battalions were leading in providing medical help and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to the border population. COVID-19 prevention-related medical items, face masks and sanitisers were distributed to the border population by BSF. Awareness programmes related to COVID-19 were organized all along the Jammu border from time to time to spread awareness about COVID-19. As a result, COVID-19 was managed very well by BSF in border area, informed BSF Jammu in a press release.

During the whole year, several Civic Action camps, catering to the needs of the border population were conducted by the BSF Battalions where Medical equipments, sports items, water cooler etc were provided. The border population was also made aware of the drone operations carried out by Pakistan based ANE's and many drone awareness programme were organized by BSF with the border population.

On October 2, 2021, a retreat ceremony at Border out Post (BoP) Octroi was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Union Minister Giriraj Singh to give a boost to tourism in the border area. It has become a major attraction to the tourists visiting border areas now, the official press release said.

True to its tradition of 'Jeevan Paryant Kartavya', BSF Jammu has been guarding the challenging International border of Jammu with utmost vigil and definite resolve while inculcating a sense of security among border population. (ANI)

