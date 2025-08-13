Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, in close coordination with Meghalaya Police and over 200 local villagers, has launched a high-intensity joint combing operation in the Majersora-Hathinala forest belt following confirmed infiltration by Bangladeshi miscreants in the Bagli area of South West Khasi Hills district.

According to a release, on August 8, 2025, an armed gang of eight to nine intruders illegally entered Indian territory, stormed Rongdangai village, stabbed and injured one civilian, vandalised property, and attempted to abduct a villager.

From August 9 to 11, 2025, swift and extensive joint action by BSF and Meghalaya Police led to the arrest of four suspects in the initial phase and the recovery of a Bangladesh Police identity card, wireless sets, wire cutters, Indian and Bangladeshi currency notes, suspected explosive substance, and handcuffs.

So far, six miscreants have been apprehended. One of them, identified as Akram from Sherpur, Bangladesh, was captured by villagers but later succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Continuing the operation, on August 12, BSF troops supported by K9 teams, Meghalaya Police from PS Gumaghat and Ranikor, and village Defence Parties sealed all escape routes and recovered one intact suspected country-made explosive. The operation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining intruders.

Inspector General BSF Meghalaya Frontier, OP Upadhyay, is personally supervising the operation and has commended the exemplary courage and cooperation of the troops and civilians.

He reiterated BSF's firm resolve to protect India's borders from cross-border threats.

A day earlier, the BSF forces in Meghalaya launched "Operation Alert" along the Indo-Bangladesh border from August 10-16 to ensure foolproof security in the run-up to Independence Day.

BSF has deployed additional troops in forward border locations, and senior officers from Frontier (FTR) headquarters and Sector headquarters have moved to the border and are supervising the operation.

The operation involves intensified area domination, round-the-clock patrolling, surprise naka checks and riverine patrols to plug gaps in the border. Special emphasis is placed on countering cattle smuggling, contraband movement, and illegal crossings. Vulnerable routes--both land and riverine--are under continuous surveillance through coordinated ground and water patrols, with night vision equipment and mobile patrol teams pressed into service. (ANI)

