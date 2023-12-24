Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana in Punjab's Amritsar, said an official release on Saturday.

BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made 'Quadcopter' DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 540 grams of heroin.

On December 23, during the morning hours, on specific information from BSF, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Bhaini Rajputana, District Amritsar," the release stated.

"Further, during the search operation, at about 10:58 am, a drone along with 1 packet of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight 540 gms) (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached to a drone) was found in the farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana," as per the release.

Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police, the BSF said in the press release.

Earlier in the day, BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Dode in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. (ANI)

